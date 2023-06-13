Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.40

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 21313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

