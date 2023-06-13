GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 262.5% in May

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

