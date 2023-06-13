Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

