Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64. 98,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 899,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

