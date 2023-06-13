Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64. 98,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 899,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
