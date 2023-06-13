Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $541,259.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00298390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00539154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00405969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

