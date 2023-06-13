Grin Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $526,531.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00299138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00537314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00408640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

