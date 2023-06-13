Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,617,000 after purchasing an additional 384,016 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $10,838,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HAL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.