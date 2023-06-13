Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 1.7 %

Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

