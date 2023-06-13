Harris Associates L P Has $622.46 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825,424 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 1.3% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned 3.75% of Pinterest worth $622,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

