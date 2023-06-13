Harris Associates L P Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,821,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,229,434 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in NOV were worth $309,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

