Harvest Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $362,132.08 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.82 or 0.00084432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $362,132.08 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,428 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

