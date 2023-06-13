Head-To-Head Analysis: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthState and FinWise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.71 billion 3.22 $496.05 million $7.03 10.29 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.27 $25.11 million $1.46 6.09

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.3% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SouthState and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $86.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given SouthState’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 28.57% 11.02% 1.24% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.22% 4.90%

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthState beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

