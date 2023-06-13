Head to Head Review: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) vs. Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American States Water and Severn Trent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American States Water alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $491.53 million 6.56 $78.40 million $2.66 32.80 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 41.22

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 2 2 0 0 1.50 Severn Trent 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American States Water and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.

American States Water presently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given American States Water’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American States Water is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American States Water pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American States Water has increased its dividend for 68 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 18.12% 12.74% 4.51% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American States Water beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.