Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,831 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 437,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

HWEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,353. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

