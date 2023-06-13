Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $22.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.07062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04532385 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,165,687.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

