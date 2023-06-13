Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $20.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.962242 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04401547 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $24,597,923.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

