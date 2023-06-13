Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 5344271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

