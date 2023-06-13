Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.19. 85,402,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,931,473. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

