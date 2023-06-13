Himalaya Capital Management LLC Has $224.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595,300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.6% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.