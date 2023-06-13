Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. 637,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 901,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

