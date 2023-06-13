holoride Price Down 16.2% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $12.95 million and $79,470.02 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.92 or 0.06711965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00033270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01801833 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,898.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

