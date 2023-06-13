Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the May 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 6,877,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,243. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.