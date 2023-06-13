Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 84,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,730. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

