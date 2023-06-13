Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0701 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $2,348.42 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

