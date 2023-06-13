Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera Price Performance

Shares of Hypera stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 2,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138. Hypera has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

