Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Hysan Development stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Hysan Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

