ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,534 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

