ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,845,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,952,000 after purchasing an additional 478,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,495,000 after buying an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $520.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

