ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,188,000 after acquiring an additional 216,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $53,452,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

