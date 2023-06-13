ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.