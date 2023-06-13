ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $436.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

