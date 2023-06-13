ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RGI stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

