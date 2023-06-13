ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $298.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

