ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

