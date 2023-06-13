iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,582 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises 1.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 0.49% of iHeartMedia worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after buying an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

