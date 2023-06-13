IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

IMCC remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Tuesday. 51,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.70.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IM Cannabis

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.