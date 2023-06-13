Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $385,060.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 585,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,430. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,622 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

