Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $385,060.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Inari Medical stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 585,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,430. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
