Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUN stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 45,542 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

