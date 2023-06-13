Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises about 1.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:BMAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 6,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

