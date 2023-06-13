Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys 271 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,132.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,949. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

