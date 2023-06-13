Insider Buying: Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris bought 17,500 shares of Sandfire Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.64 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$98,770.00 ($66,736.49).

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.