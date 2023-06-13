Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CTO Sells 2,651 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $200,389.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 494,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

