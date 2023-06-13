Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 440,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,466. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,607,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Envestnet by 218.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359,877 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

