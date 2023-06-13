Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Sells 301,000 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,845,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 530,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $21,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 753,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

