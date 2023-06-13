Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 10,846 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUBS traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $512.67. 1,187,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,929. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $535.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,530,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

