Insider Selling: Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Marino Abbandonato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$15,625.00.

Imaflex Price Performance

Shares of IFX traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Imaflex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1099567 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.