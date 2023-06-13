Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 207,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 823,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 60,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. 753,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.