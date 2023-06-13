Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. 734,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

