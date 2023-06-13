Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $21.06 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,450 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for about 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of GFL Environmental worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 65,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

