Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vermilion Energy worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 454,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,734. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.